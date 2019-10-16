ANITA NACHT
On Monday, October 14, 2019, Anita Nacht of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Frank Nacht for over 70 years; devoted mother of Stephen Nacht (Jerilyn), Gail Chasen (Marc) and Rhonda Marcoux (Tim); adored grandmother of Rebecca Melton (Todd), Allison Nacht, Bradley Nacht (Happy), Holli Bradham (Steven), Brian Marcoux (Tina), Skylar Marcoux and Drew Marcoux; and great-grandmother of Ella, Lucy, Bricker and Harry. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 18, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.