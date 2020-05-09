

Anita Olivette "Bonnie" (Age 99)



Of Arlington Virginia, peacefully passed away May 3, 2020. She was born to parents John and Madeline Bonoccorso, January 26, 1921, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

Bonnie moved to Atlantic City, NJ, in 1947 where she met and married the late Roger Olivette in 1951. Bonnie is survived by two children, Diana Olivette of Falls Church, VA and Anthony Olivette of Arlington, VA. She is also survived by three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bonnie was predeceased by her loving husband in 2008.

Bonnie was an active member of St. Thomas More Cathedral and was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She enjoyed going to movies, the theater, and museums. Bonnie loved her family and friends and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

A private gravesite ceremony will take place on May 13, 2020.