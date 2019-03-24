Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANITA STEIN.



Anita Stein

(Age 74)



Of Potomac, Maryland passed away on February 23, 2019. She leaves behind loving husband Mark Stein, daughters Meredith Stein and Allison Stein, and Jeffrey Erlichman (brother) and Lee Erlichman (wife).

Born in Washington, DC on October 19, 1944, the daughter of Milton and Ruth Erlichman, Anita graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and the American University. She married Mark Stein on November 18, 1967.

Anita was a loving and devoted wife and mother. And she especially loved all of her precious poodles and grand doodles, whose love and companionship she cherished. Her smile, her radiance and her love will be missed and will be with us always. A private service was held.