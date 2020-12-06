MALHOTRA Anjana Malhotra Anjana Malhotra - beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend - passed peacefully on November 2, 2020 at the age of 60. She was surrounded and embraced by her family and loved ones. Funeral and cremation services took place on November 5, 2020. Anju was born in New Delhi, India, on August 29, 1960. At the age of 6, her family settled in the Washington, DC area. As a daughter and sister, Anju was known for her loving disposition and caring personality. Anju was a straight-A student and top of her class in high school, and she attended the University of Maryland on a 4-year scholarship. She developed a strong love for books and art, and adored Hindi music and all things Bollywood. Anju also had a passion for fashion from a young age, oftentimes making her own clothes and setting her own trends. On August 4, 1982, she married Suresh and together they lovingly raised three children. Every person has a calling in life, and Anju's calling was to be a mother. Sabina, Rishi and Arjun were the center of her universe. She devoted her time and her heart to ensuring her children were given every opportunity. Anju was the embodiment of generosity, putting her own needs aside as her children always came first. Anju encouraged them to help others and above all, to be kind - a trait she herself was always known and loved for. Amongst her friends, Anju was the life of the party, brightening the room with her presence and laughter. She was integral to the fabric of her community and developed many lifelong friendships. She lived by her own rule: every person she talked to "should walk away feeling good." Bringing joy to those around her was one of Anju's greatest pleasures. Anju was a person of infinite warmth, patience, and forgiveness. To everyone in her life, from immediate family to strangers in elevators, she had something nice to say. She handled every obstacle she faced with grace and dignity. Known to her family and friends as "Wonder Woman," Anju channeled an otherworldly strength and was an inspiration to everyone around her. Anju lived a life full of happiness, love and laughter. She traveled the world and experienced all of life's joys. She cared about every person she met, whether they were newborn or 100 years old. And everyone loved her. Anju lives on through the eternal impact she has had on her family, on her friends, and on the countless others whose lives she has touched.Anju lived a life full of happiness, love and laughter. She traveled the world and experienced all of life's joys. She cared about every person she met, whether they were newborn or 100 years old. And everyone loved her. Anju lives on through the eternal impact she has had on her family, on her friends, and on the countless others whose lives she has touched.



