

Ann BRADY Ault



Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 in Ashburn, VA. She was born in Washington, DC on April 6, 1927 to Beatrice King and James Tracy Brady, Sr. Ann is survived by five children, John (Sue), Andy (Kathy), Terry Weipert (Dennis), Tracy (Dave Richardson), and Mary Kampman (Dean), 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many cherished relatives, and good friends from Ashby Ponds, Ocean View DE, and McLean, VA. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, John "Jack" Ault, her parents, and her brother, James T. Brady, Jr. Ann was a compassionate, disciplined and intelligent woman blessed with a life well lived. She raised her family in Kensington, MD, Berwyn, PA, and Grosse Pointe Park, MI, returning to Northern Virginia in 1981 before enjoying several years of coastal living in Delaware. Ann was devoted to her Catholic faith and in particular to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton and the Blessed Mother. Raised in Washington, DC, Ann graduated from Immaculata College High School and Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross. Later, she obtained a Masters in Library Science from Wayne State University and worked as a librarian in Detroit. Volunteerism was a major part of Ann's life and she contributed to many charitable and civic efforts in all of the communities where she lived. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Saturday January 4, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, McLean, VA. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.