ANN M. BAILEY
Peacefully entered eternal rest on May 3, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Helen Tyler and David L. Yeldell and two brothers, Joseph Bailey and Darron Yeldell. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Tracey R Harris (Willie Lamont, Sr); grandson Willie Jr. (LJ); three brothers, David L. Henderson, Gregg C. and Brian S. Yeldell (Crystal); one sister, Kathy R. Yeldell and a host of family and friends. Visitation Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m.; private service immediately following at Stewart Funeral Home 4001 Benning Rd, NE, Washington DC. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made in Ann's name to either the Lupus Foundation (lupus.org/dmv
) or the American Breast Cancer
Foundation (abcf.org
). Please note that due to Social Distancing, only 10 people may visit at a time.