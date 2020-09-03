Ann Louise Brady
Formerly of Alexandria, VA, died at home in Fort Valley, VA on August 26, 2020. Born in Joliet, IL on February 22, 1956, she was the daughter of Wade James Brady, Jr., and Catherine Janet Brady (nee McCarthy). She spent her early childhood in Joliet, Illinois and moved to Kailua, Oahu when her father accepted a position with the then Federal Aviation Agency. She enjoyed living in Hawaii very much and learned how to do the hula. As an adult, Ann was very talkative and social. But as a beginning talker, she babbled in imitation of her grandmother, a society maven, much to the consternation of her father. Her father insisted to her mother that he would take her on a drive and get her to name objects as they drove around. Excited by how many objects she had labeled, her father exulted to her mother that he had been successful in getting her to speak with clarity. At the height of telling this story to Ann's bemused mother, Ann's father heard her say, from the top of the stairs, the clearest statement she had uttered all day, "Aw shut up, Dad!"After living in Oahu, Ann moved with her family to Alexandria, Virginia. Ann attended Fairfax County Public Schools and graduated from Fort Hunt High School where she distinguished herself academically and in extracurricular activities, such as working on two student newspapers, Frontline and Katharsis. Ann attended the University of Virginia and later Western Washington University. After living in Bellingham, Washington, Ann returned to Alexandria, Virginia and worked for the Federal Home Loan Bank Board and Claritas Solutions. Ann eventually became a real estate agent and helped friends and family make real estate purchases and investments. In retirement, Ann and her husband, Gary Farrington whom she has known since childhood, moved to Fort Valley, Virginia to live in the home that Gary constructed almost entirely by himself. Ann and Gary welcomed friends and family on a regular basis to their home in an idyllic setting in the country.She sought to make meaningful connections throughout her life and always wanted to help everyone. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Gary Farrington, her brothers Jim Brady (Lorell) and Tim Brady (Donna) and her sisters Mary Brady (Dave Holland), Patty Cleaves and Kathy Brady (Paul LaDue), five nieces, nine nephews, six grandnieces, and three grandnephews, and friends and acquaintances too numerous to count. Ann also was known as a cat lover and had rescued many cats when she lived in the Del Ray section of Alexandria. When Ann moved to the country with her husband, a beautiful and friendly long-haired tuxedo cat adopted her and entertained her with his zest for life. Her nieces said that in death she will be reunited with her beloved cats who predeceased her.A celebration of her life will take place in the future. Her family requests that you in lieu of flowers you make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice
.