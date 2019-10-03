ANN J. BRICKFIELD
On September 25, 2019 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the Late Cyril F. Brickfield; Loving mother of Ann Brickfield-Houde (Alan Houde), and Edmund C. Brickfield; Loving sister of the Late Edward Jacobsen. Also survived by four grandchildren, Brandi and Matt Meade, Curtis and Katie Houde, and four great-grandchildren Ciera, Cy, Kennedy, and Floyd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Malawar Foundation.