The Washington Post

Ann Brickfield

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Brickfield.
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
520 Veirs Mill Rd
Rockville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ANN J. BRICKFIELD  

On September 25, 2019 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the Late Cyril F. Brickfield; Loving mother of Ann Brickfield-Houde (Alan Houde), and Edmund C. Brickfield; Loving sister of the Late Edward Jacobsen. Also survived by four grandchildren, Brandi and Matt Meade, Curtis and Katie Houde, and four great-grandchildren Ciera, Cy, Kennedy, and Floyd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Malawar Foundation. Online guest book at:

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.