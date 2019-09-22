

Ann McGill Burger (nee Whittaker)



Of Olney, MD passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Ann was born in Washington, DC on July 15, 1932, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Florence Whittaker. She was married for 51 years to the late Raymond C. Burger. She is survived by four children, Julie A. Dieux and husband, Mike Bernhardt, Raymond C. Burger, Jr. and wife, Laurie, Lisa W. Stanley and husband Lee, John P. Burger and wife, Yvette; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved cats, Sox and Patches. She was preceded in death by her loving Husband Raymond in 2003, her sister, Marilyn Johns in 1984, and her parents. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD. Burial will follow at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, MD. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution can do so by donating to a local animal shelter in Ann's name. Online condolences may be expressed at