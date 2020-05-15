

Ann Conlon Burkhalter



Of Bethesda, MD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born on April 4, 1924 in Johnstown, PA to Rudolph and Mary (Tkacik) Brlansky. Ann was preceded in death by husbands Michael John Conlon and William Mays Burkhalter; and her siblings John Brlansky, Rosemary Zahorchak, Rudy Brlansky and Martha Sax. Devoted mother of Michael (Anthea) Conlon of Potomac, MD, Dennis (Pamela) Conlon of Kingsland, GA, Timothy (Corinne) Conlon of Barboursville, VA, Sheila (Joseph) Bozik of Washington, DC, Kevin (Camilla) Conlon of Rehoboth, DE and Mary Colleen Conlon of Bethesda, MD. Loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ann was an active member of the Catholic Churches of the Little Flower and Our Lady of Mercy, the Auxiliary to the D.C. Dental Society, St. John's College High School Mothers' Club and the GFWC Suburban Women's Club. She was an energetic volunteer at the Montgomery County Thrift Shop and the Over 60 Counseling & Employment Service. Funeral services are private. Burial will be in a private ceremony at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to The Montgomery County Thrift Shop, 7125 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 or to Catholic Charities of Washington DC, 924 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20001.