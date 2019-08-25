

Ann T. Butler



Lovingly known as Nancy passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 92.

She leaves behind her sister, Jane Koziy (David), her sister-in-law, Kathleen Butler, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mae and Ben Butler, brothers, Paul and Jack Butler, sister-in-law, Jeanne Butler and nephew, Jackie Butler.

There will be a memorial mass to celebrate her life on Wednesday, August 28 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church at 11 a.m. in Vienna, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.