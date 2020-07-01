ANN COLE
ANN V. COLE  
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She is survived by a loving and devoted daughter, Sydney V. Cole; siblings, William L. Sutton, Jr. and sister-in-law, Sylvia Gladden, Jesse L. Sutton, Lisa M. Sutton-Jenkins and brother-in-law, Joseph Jenkins and a host of nieces nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. On Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746 Interment: Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
