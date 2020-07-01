Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She is survived by a loving and devoted daughter, Sydney V. Cole; siblings, William L. Sutton, Jr. and sister-in-law, Sylvia Gladden, Jesse L. Sutton, Lisa M. Sutton-Jenkins and brother-in-law, Joseph Jenkins and a host of nieces nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. On Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746 Interment: Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.