

ANN COTTER CONRAD

April 28, 1932-December 4, 2019



Ann Cotter Conrad passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 4, 2019. Ann was born in Boston, MA and raised in Lexington, MA. She graduated from Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, VA and Tufts University in Medford, MA. Ann taught elementary school in Fairfax County, VA and overseas in Department of Defense schools for many years. After retirement she volunteered on the White House Comment Line and as an Arlington Lady with Arlington National Cemetery. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Michael J. Conrad; sons Michael J. Conrad, Jr. (Holly) and Thomas A. Conrad (Lillian); six grandchildren, Colby, Taylor, Michael, III, Veronica, Jordan, and Daniel; and sister, June Cotter Collins. Ann is predeceased by her son, Christopher P. Conrad and her brother, Peter Cotter. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

