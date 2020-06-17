Ann Elizabeth Marie Heatley Crumbley
Ann Crumbley, 85, passed away May 25, 2020 at home, after courageously surviving lung cancer for eight years. She was preceded in death by her parents, and step-father Abraham Wolf Visbord, and by her dear friend Marie Levyne. Ann was born in Hampton, Victoria, Australia on November 6, 1934, the daughter of Robert Clive Heatley and Ann Mary Newton. Ann met her future husband, Grover Howard Crumbley when he was stationed in Australia. They married in 1959, moved to the United States, settling in Ellicott City and raised four children. Ann belonged to the Ornithology Society, the Baltimore Watercolor Society, the Maryland Printmakers, and other local artistic groups.Ann was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Clarkesville, MD. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Grover Howard Crumbley; her four children, 12 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Foster Heatley and family in Australia, and many cousins. She is also survived by many dear friends. A private family gathering was already held, however, a celebration of Ann Crumbley's Amazing life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to travel and join together to celebrate her incredible life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or just do what Ann would do; do something kind for another person, help someone out, be a good Samaritan and citizen. A complete tribute will be hosted online. All are encouraged to visit and add any testimonials or photos they wish to share at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/AnnElizabethMarieHeatleyCrumbley/
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 17, 2020.