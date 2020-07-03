ANN DANNER

DANNER ANN KAPPELL DANNER Surrounded by family and friends, Ann Kappell Danner passed away on July 1, 2020 after living with cancer for 12 years, facing its challenges with grace and fortitude. Born on Manhattan's Upper East Side on April 27, 1954 to Bernard and Marie Kappell, Ann graduated from Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School (1972) and Goucher College (1976) and obtained master's degrees from New York University (1979) and Johns Hopkins University (1997). Ann met her future husband, Bob, when she was a student at Goucher and Bob was a student at Johns Hopkins. They married in July 1976, shortly after graduation. While Bob attended medical school in New York, Ann taught at Brearley School, The Chapin School and The Nightingale-Bamford School. In 1983, when Bob accepted a position at the National Institutes of Health in 1983, Ann and Bob moved to Bethesda, MD. Their daughter, Rachel, was born in October that same year. Ann took a position at Sidwell Friends School in 1984 . and taught middle school history for 11 years From 1996 to 2004, Ann provided guidance and counseling services to students at several MD and VA schools, including Redland Middle School, The Langley School and Sandy Springs Friends School. In August 2004, Ann began counseling at Green Acres School, where she spent the last 15 years of her career. She led the yearly trip to New York with the 8th graders and planned and participated in the Peruvian Exchange. Ann treasured the relationships she developed supporting hundreds of middle and high school students over the years. She was also one of the most active and consistent members of the Washington Area Independent School Counselors group, championing children's mental health. Ann was an active member of Temple Sinai, where she became a Bat Mitzvah at the age of 42 and formed deep and lasting relationships with her fellow congregants. Ann taught religious school and served as a member of the Board of Trustees, the Music Committee, the Multi-Racial Sinai Working Group and the Adult Education Committee. At Youth for Understanding, she evaluated scholarship applications of American high school students hoping to go abroad. She also volunteered with I Have a Dream Foundation at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, mentoring young women and helping to develop the local college coaching program. Finally, Ann was the loving, caring and devoted wife of Bob, mother of Rachel, sister of Jane, and cousin of Mel, all of whom will miss her positivity and commitment to others. Funeral service will be held at Garden of Remembrance Cemetery in Clarksburg, Maryland on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Sinai Social Action Division, the Religious Action Center (RAC), ACLU Voting Rights Project, and Central Kitchen. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME; 202-541-1001and taught middle school history for 11 years From 1996 to 2004, Ann provided guidance and counseling services to students at several MD and VA schools, including Redland Middle School, The Langley School and Sandy Springs Friends School. In August 2004, Ann began counseling at Green Acres School, where she spent the last 15 years of her career. She led the yearly trip to New York with the 8th graders and planned and participated in the Peruvian Exchange. Ann treasured the relationships she developed supporting hundreds of middle and high school students over the years. She was also one of the most active and consistent members of the Washington Area Independent School Counselors group, championing children's mental health. Ann was an active member of Temple Sinai, where she became a Bat Mitzvah at the age of 42 and formed deep and lasting relationships with her fellow congregants. Ann taught religious school and served as a member of the Board of Trustees, the Music Committee, the Multi-Racial Sinai Working Group and the Adult Education Committee. At Youth for Understanding, she evaluated scholarship applications of American high school students hoping to go abroad. She also volunteered with I Have a Dream Foundation at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, mentoring young women and helping to develop the local college coaching program. Finally, Ann was the loving, caring and devoted wife of Bob, mother of Rachel, sister of Jane, and cousin of Mel, all of whom will miss her positivity and commitment to others. Funeral service will be held at Garden of Remembrance Cemetery in Clarksburg, Maryland on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Sinai Social Action Division, the Religious Action Center (RAC), ACLU Voting Rights Project, and Central Kitchen. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME; 202-541-1001



