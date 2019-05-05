Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN DOYLE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DOYLE ANN DOYLE Ann Grady Doyle, 81, a longtime teacher and tutor in Washington area schools, died Monday, April 15, 2019. Mrs. Doyle and her husband James have lived at Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg where she was a leading member of the Beloved Community Initiative working with students and parents in the Gaithersburg public schools. She was a founder of a parents support group on campus nicknamed "Latina Moms" that broadened to include spouses and pre-school children from the broad rainbow of ethnic and racial groups that live in Gaithersburg. She and her husband and two children moved to Washington in 1965 from Boston, and lived in the same home in Bethesda for 47 years. She retired from Potomac School in McLean in 1988, having worked as a Kingsbury Center tutor at Georgetown Day School, at the McLean School in Potomac, then on the faculty of St. Patrick's Episcopal Day School. She was a volunteer one-on-one reading specialist at St. Bartholomew Catholic School in Bethesda. Mrs. Doyle became a lifelong correspondent with students who remember her classroom story-telling and the Halloween art she chalked on her blackboard starting early each October and progressing so that by Halloween Day it covered the board with a menagerie in four colors of bats, frogs, spiders, witches, hobgoblins and other creatures in webs, caves and boiling kettles. Gen Grandison Marvin, administrator of AIM Academy, a middle school in Conshohocken, PA, said "Mrs. Doyle was the kind of educator and person I aspire to be. My philosophy comes from third grade with Mrs. Doyle: Teach with integrity and civility. Practice kindness and thoughtfulness, and always encourage intellectual curiosity." A native of Maplewood, NJ, Mrs. Doyle graduated from the College of New Rochelle in 1959 where she was senior class president, then received a master's degree in education from Boston University in 1960. She married James Doyle in 1960 and moved with him to Boston where he became a reporter for The Boston Globe. In 1965 they moved to Washington when he was appointed Globe Washington bureau chief. Mrs. Doyle sang in the St. Bart's choir and served on the lay advisory board, volunteered at the Bannockburn cooperative nursery school, organized and ran the tutoring program at Bannockburn Elementary, volunteered as a D.C. public school tutor and as a critical care liaison at the National Institutes of Health. She and her husband have summered in Morristown, N.Y. on the Saint Lawrence River since their retirement. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, James S. Doyle; two daughters, Katherine M. Doyle and Rebecca A. Doyle; and a granddaughter, Cara S. Coffin. Services will be held May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Asbury Methodist Village Guild Memorial Chapel 301 Odendhal Ave. Gaithersburg. Send donations to Morristown NY Public Library, 200 Main St. Morristown NY 13664.Services will be held May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Asbury Methodist Village Guild Memorial Chapel 301 Odendhal Ave. Gaithersburg. Send donations to Morristown NY Public Library, 200 Main St. Morristown NY 13664.

