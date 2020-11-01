1/
ANN GNADT
Ann Marie Gnadt (Age 63)  
Died quietly on October 26, 2020, in Kannapolis, North Carolina. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jonathan Wiest; her sister, MaryJane (Christopher); her brother, John (Nicole); her sister-in-law, Susan Boes (Dick); her brothers-in-law, Donn Wiest (Patti), Tim Wiest (Chris), Kenn Wiest (Barbara); her nieces and nephews Daniel, Mitchell, Olivia, and Julia Gnadt.  A virtual memorial service to honor Ann's life will be held at a later date. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Gnadt family. Updated information will appear on the Hartsell Funeral Home website. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
