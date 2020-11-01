Died quietly on October 26, 2020, in Kannapolis, North Carolina. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jonathan Wiest; her sister, MaryJane (Christopher); her brother, John (Nicole); her sister-in-law, Susan Boes (Dick); her brothers-in-law, Donn Wiest (Patti), Tim Wiest (Chris), Kenn Wiest (Barbara); her nieces and nephews Daniel, Mitchell, Olivia, and Julia Gnadt. A virtual memorial service to honor Ann's life will be held at a later date. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Gnadt family. Updated information will appear on the Hartsell Funeral Home website. Online condolences may be made at