Ann Fisher Haffey
On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Ann Fisher Haffey died of natural causes peacefully in her home. Ann was born in San Diego, CA, on October 26, 1920, the daughter of J. William (Bill) Fisher and Alice Day Fisher. After she graduated from Scripps College in 1942, Ann was employed in defense work and did volunteer work for the Red Cross, Navy Aid and the Junior League of San Diego. At a sponsored dance for military officers, Ann met Lt. Cmdr. John J. Haffey, Jr., and they were married in 1948. Thus began their happy life together in Hawaii, on the East Coast and on the West Coast, while welcoming their six children. In 1965, the family settled in Arlington, VA. Ann continued her volunteer work, now for the Girl Scouts, school and church, as well as for the Army Navy Country Club Women's Nine Hole Golf Organization.When her loving husband, John, passed away in 1986, Ann immersed herself in volunteer work in the church, the community and the DAR. She also in time resumed her golf and bridge playing. She continued all activities as long as she was able, even conducting bridge lessons until her final days. In addition to her husband, Capt. John J. Haffey, USN, Ret., she is predeceased by two sisters, Marion (Min) Grant and Felice (Fay) Dalton, granddaughter Meghan Keedy Rothwell and son-in-law Dave Baldwin. She is survived by beloved children, Pat Baldwin, Peggy Keedy (Charlie), John J. Haffey III (Lindy), Kathleen Bova (Chris), Mary Rippert and Harriot Johnston (Jeff); 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.A wake will be held on October 25, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/ann-haffey-9344856