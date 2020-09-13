1/1
ANN HAFFEY
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann Fisher Haffey  
On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Ann Fisher Haffey died of natural causes peacefully in her home. Ann was born in San Diego, CA, on October 26, 1920, the daughter of J. William (Bill) Fisher and Alice Day Fisher. After she graduated from Scripps College in 1942, Ann was employed in defense work and did volunteer work for the Red Cross, Navy Aid and the Junior League of San Diego. At a sponsored dance for military officers, Ann met Lt. Cmdr. John J. Haffey, Jr., and they were married in 1948. Thus began their happy life together in Hawaii, on the East Coast and on the West Coast, while welcoming their six children. In 1965, the family settled in Arlington, VA. Ann continued her volunteer work, now for the Girl Scouts, school and church, as well as for the Army Navy Country Club Women's Nine Hole Golf Organization.When her loving husband, John, passed away in 1986, Ann immersed herself in volunteer work in the church, the community and the DAR. She also in time resumed her golf and bridge playing. She continued all activities as long as she was able, even conducting bridge lessons until her final days. In addition to her husband, Capt. John J. Haffey, USN, Ret., she is predeceased by two sisters, Marion (Min) Grant and Felice (Fay) Dalton, granddaughter Meghan Keedy Rothwell and son-in-law Dave Baldwin. She is survived by beloved children, Pat Baldwin, Peggy Keedy (Charlie), John J. Haffey III (Lindy), Kathleen Bova (Chris), Mary Rippert and Harriot Johnston (Jeff); 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.A wake will be held on October 25, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/ann-haffey-9344856

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Wake
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved