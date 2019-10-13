

ANN BENSON HALL

(Age 96)



Peacefully, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD, formerly of Bethesda, MD. Beloved mother of Janet Hall Graff (A. Steven), Laura Hall Abell (Michael), and Nancy Hall Berens (Thomas); devoted grandmother of Geoffrey Graff (Shalini Low-Nam), Hannah Graff (Nicholas Berry), Dylan Scott (Lauren Campanella Scott), Ethan Abell and Anne-Marie Berens; and cherished great-grandmother of Emily Berry and Theodore Scott. Mrs. Hall is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, The Rev. Dr. Arthur R. Hall, Jr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2 p.m. at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, 6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD 20817. Private burial will be in East Lynn Cemetery, Danville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Hall Mission Fund at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church at the above address. For full obituary, please view and sign the family guest book at: