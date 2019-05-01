

ANN PATERSON HARRIS



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at HeartFields Assisted Living in Easton, Maryland at age 96. She was a resident of Easton, MD and formerly of Potomac, MD. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Carl A. Harris. He was a World War II veteran, FBI Special Agent and an attorney who founded Carl A. Harris and Associates. She was a graduate of the University of Maryland and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, the Oxford United Methodist Church and the Potomac United Methodist Church. She worked at the Associated Press, Baltimore Bureau, was the author of The Potomac Adventure and a columnist for the Potomac Gazette. She loved her book club, tending to her numerous flower beds - especially her rose garden -- and held a special place in her heart for Bethany Beach, DE where she enjoyed many summer vacations with children and grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Paterson Chappell and predeceased by her sisters Bess Paterson Shipe and Jean Paterson MacBrayer. She is also survived by her children: Andrea Harris, Kenneth Harris, Steven Harris, Jennifer Thomasl nine grandchildren: Katherine Zavala, Annie Kettler, Kyle Harris, Chris Harris, Carl Harris, Sam Gracia, Madeline Thomas, Evan Thomas and Meredith Thomas and three great grandchildren. On May 5, 2019 friends may call at FELLOWS, HELFENBEIN AND NEWMAN FUNERAL HOME, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD from 4 to 6 p.m. On May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., a Memorial Service will be held at Potomac United Methodist Church, corner Falls & S. Glen Rds., Potomac, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Oxford United Methodist Church, 101 N. Morris St., Oxford, MD 21654.