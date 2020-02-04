Ann Lanahan Haynos
Of Potomac, MD on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Haynos; mother of Joseph J. Haynos (Maureen), John Haynos (Molly), Thomas Haynos (Elizabeth), Robert Haynos (Tara), Mary Nagel (Alan), Paul Haynos, William Haynos (Heather) and the late Daniel Haynos; sister of Loretta Sullivan and the late Elizabeth Finotti and Thomas B. Lanahan; grandmother of 21 and great grandmother of 12. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Rd., Rockville, MD 20854 on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12 noon. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, www.catholiccharitiesdc.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.