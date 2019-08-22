

Ann Joy Moriarty

"Nancy"(Age 91)



Passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with family by her side.

She was born in Washington, DC on November 18, 1927 to the late George A. Alexander and Nellie Virginia Tonkins.

Ann is survived by her children, Michael J. Moriarty (Dawn) of Houghton, LA; Julie Moriarty Wood (Ken) of California, MD and John A. Moriarty of Damascus, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian P. Wood (Lindsay), Kathryn E. Goss (Jason), Dr. Sherry Moriarty (Erik Tolstad) and Catherine Mixon (James); great-grandchildren, Alexx Tolstad, Daniel Tolstad, Jack Mixon and Luke Mixon. In addition to her parents and husband, John J. Moriarty, Jr., she is preceded in death by her sons, Daniel J. Moriarty and Patrick J. Moriarty.

Services will be private.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home of Leonardtown, MD.

