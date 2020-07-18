ANN KNIGHT

KNIGHT Ann Cady Knight A resident of Springfield, Virginia, passed away in her retirement home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was 98 years old. A fifth generation Alexandrian, Mrs. Knight was the third daughter of Charles Herbert Cady and Laura Smith Cady, and sister to Eleanor Cady Hardin, Margaret Cady McMenamin, and June Cady Marinoff, all of whom predeceased her. A 1938 graduate of St. Mary's Academy, where she graduated at the top of her class, Mrs. Knight enrolled in a post-graduate secretarial course which led her to her first job as a secretary to Judge James Duncan of Alexandria in 1939. After her marriage to Charles Franklin Knight in 1941, Mrs. Knight began her favorite job as mother to Charlotte Knight Farley (Jim), Judith Knight Young (Dan), Theresa Knight McFadden (Chuck), Beth Knight Mirmelstein (John) and Charles Franklin (Wendy), who survive her. When her marriage ended in 1958, Mrs. Knight returned to the work force with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Additional jobs in the federal government took her to the Department of the Interior, and then back to the judiciary when she became secretary to Judge Albert V. Bryan, on the US Circuit Court of Appeals. When her children were grown, Mrs. Knight was able to indulge her love of domestic and international travel, which became an even greater passion after her retirement in 1984. She was a volunteer at Alexandria Hospital, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a long time parishioner of the Basilica of St. Mary's in Alexandria. She was a lifelong Democrat and was so looking forward to casting her ballot for Joe Biden in November. She loved anything musical and sang in church choirs on and off through her life. Just days before her death she was singing on FaceTime with the Hospice Chaplain and with her children on zoom calls. Music filled her soul, as did her love of words, never missing a day of the Washington Post crossword puzzle, never turning down the opportunity for a good Scrabble game and always loving a good book. Blessed with a sharp mind until her death, her family was able to engage with her, listening to stories of the past and sharing the stories of their lives. In addition to her children, Mrs. Knight was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Angela Farley McHugh (John), Leslie Farley Phares, Andrew Young, Adam Young, Cady McFadden Coe (Bryan), Matthew McFadden (Liz), Ian Mirmelstein, Lyndsey Mirmelstein Dudley (Brian), Will Franklin and Alex Franklin, and 18 great grandchildren, as well as a special niece, Carol Hardin Mascia. The family wishes to thank her private duty caregivers, Cecilia Mensah, Evelyn Nkansah, Beatrice Baah, and Eva who so lovingly cared for her these last months when her family was unable see her in person. Because of Covid 19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe for her family and friends to assemble. Per her wishes, contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities or to the Biden Campaign.Per her wishes, contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities or to the Biden Campaign.



