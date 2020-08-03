Ann Marie Kuhns
On July 22, 2020, Ann Marie Kuhns, 76, of Silver Spring, MD. died after enduring chronic lung and heart ailments in recent years. Ann will be lovingly missed by Robert M. Kuhns, her husband of nearly 54 years, her children, Judith McCallion, Marie Jones, Will Kuhns and Brennan Kuhns, their spouses, her eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Toby, Erin, Skylar, Rowan, Cora, Mitchell and Aaron; and her nephew, Steven Vore and his family. Ann was the younger daughter of Svend and Emer Yort. Emer was the eldest daughter of Robert and Una Brennan. Ann attended Blessed Sacrament and Academy of the Holy Cross before graduating from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in 1961. Ann and Bob married on July 23, 1966. Ann volunteered often at St. Bernadette School and served as its head librarian for 11 years. The garden she nurtured at her Silver Spring home was a tremendous source of pride for Ann and her family. Her children's achievements and happy families stand as testament to her dedication to Motherhood. Ann was immeasurably devoted to Bob, and they enjoyed many adventures together. Family and friends will celebrate Ann's life in an online memorial service on August 9. Please contact a family member for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
: www.lung.org
. One also may extend Ann's legacy by adding a new plant to any garden or home in her honor.