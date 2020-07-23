KUSEK ANN S. KUSEK March 27, 1940 ~ July 15, 2020 Ann Elizabeth (Schonberger) Kusek passed away on July 15, 2020, at home with her loved ones in Annandale, VA, of complications from advanced laryngeal cancer. Ann leaves behind her devoted husband of nearly 60 years, Leonard (Pete) COL USA (ret), three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Ann was born on March 27, 1940, in Staten Island, NY, to Gerry and Dolph Schonberger. As an Army brat, she moved with her family several times before settling in Northern Virginia. Ann attended Annandale High School and transferred to the then brand new Lee High School, where she was in one of the first graduating classes. Ann went on to marry LT Pete Kusek (West Point class of 1958) on November 12, 1960, and embraced her role as an Army wife and all that entailed. Ann had four children. Her oldest, Karen, was born with Down Syndrome. Ann and Pete became fierce advocates for children with disabilities as they ensured Karen went to school, graduating from the Fairfax County School System, and eventually working at what was then known as the Op-Shop. With support from Ann, Karen was able to enjoy her experiences with activities accommodating children with disabilities, such as Girl Scouts, Special Olympics
, and summer vacations at Camp Tapawingo. Sadly, Karen passed on November 30, 1997. Ann was a skilled hostess and never met a stranger. More than anything, she loved hearing people's stories. While raising her children, Ann honed her trade by becoming an antique dealer. Completely self-taught, she became an expert in identifying, buying and selling all manner of collectibles. Whether it was silver, jewelry, china or furniture, she could quickly tell what it was and how much it was worth and if she got a bargain. Every weekend, Ann would browse all the yard sales she could find. During the week, she would be at an auction house in DC, or shopping at estate sales and antique stores - making friends all along the way. Ann became one of the most prolific consigners at Christ Child Opportunity Shop in Washington, DC, and she had three display cases at what was then Trojan Antiques in Old Town, Alexandria. Ann embraced her role as Army wife and served long periods as a single parent while Pete was deployed to Germany, Vietnam and Korea. She still found time to volunteer at the Loan Closet at Ft. Myer, helping Army families transitioning into the area and to serve as a volunteer driver for cancer patients going to and from chemotherapy appointments. No stranger to cancer, Ann was a stoic survivor of both colon and breast cancer. In addition to her daughter, Ann was predeceased by her brother Paul Schonberger (West Point class of 1958). She is survived by Pete, her husband of almost 60 years, daughter Laurie (Greg Stolp), son Lee (Veena Dhillon), son Stephen and brother Richard Schonberger (LTC USA Ret) also West Point class of 1958. There will be a service for Ann at a later date when she is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Arc of Northern Virginia (https://thearcofnova.org
), 2755 Hartland Rd., Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22043, or to Special Olympics
of Virginia (https://www.specialolympicsva.org
