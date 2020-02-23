

Ann C. Magner

"Nancy" (Age 88)



Passed away on January 31, 2020. She is survived by her niece Antoinette (Toni) Mattoch and Toni's husband Kevin, and their daughter Alexandra of Alexandria, VA. Nancy grew up in Bayonne, NJ and worked as a Nurse Anesthetist in the operating rooms at Roosevelt Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City as well as Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. She moved from New York City to Spring Lake, NJ to enjoy the sunshine and the beautiful Jersey Shore. In addition to her long nursing career, Nancy opened and operated the Fireside Bookshop in Spring Lake and was a member of the Spring Lake First Aid Squad for many years. Besides a great love of travel, Nancy was an avid reader of mysteries and enjoyed her cats, the theater, ballet, and listening to Frank Sinatra. She later settled in Alexandria in 2012 to be near her family. A funeral will be held for Nancy on March 7, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1427 West Braddock Rd in Alexandria, VA at 11 a.m. She will be buried at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia, NJ on March 28 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Spring Lake First Aid Squad (309 Washington Avenue, Box 94, Spring Lake, NJ 07762), Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (401 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304), or The Kennedy Center.