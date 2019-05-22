

Ann Gilbert McDonald, Ph.D



Died May 20, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Widow of Bradley G. McDonald. She is survived by her son Perry G. McDonald; his wife, Yadira; granddaughters, Brianna and Cassidy; and five siblings. Ann taught at Marymount College and Georgetown University. She published three books, Evolution of the Night Lamp, All About Weller, A History of the Weller Pottery Co. in 2 volumes. She was a member of the Arlington County Civic Federation. She was voted A Notable Woman of Arlington, Virginia in 1992.

A memorial service will be held in late July in Ithaca, New York.