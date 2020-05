Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN McDONELL. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Ann Temple McDonell, Ph.D.

Passed into eternal rest on May 13, 2020, at 90, in Kensington, MD. She was a woman of enormous wit, intellect, and resilience who refused to be limited by the traditional options open to women of her time. She graduated from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 1952 with an MA in International Affairs, studied at the University of London as a 1953 Fulbright Scholar, and earned her Ph.D. in Government and Politics at the University of Maryland in 1982. She held numerous positions with organizations ranging from the Girl Scouts to the League of Women Voters to WACU public television in Philadelphia, before spending several decades teaching and working in advancement at Montgomery College. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Clark McDonell; parents, Paul Temple and Hazel Tabor Temple; and sister, Nina Temple Shepherd. Ann is survived by daughter, Emily McDonell; sons Roderick McDonell and Scott McDonell; and grandchildren Robert McDonell, Sawyer McDonell, and Ann McDonell. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to the United Nations Association of the National Capital Area, online at www.unanca.org or by mail at 2000 P Street NW, Suite 540, Washington DC, 20036; or to the Girl Scouts Nation's Capital, online at gsnc.org or by mail at 4301 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20008.

