ANN MONGELLI

Ann Elizabeth McMahon Mongelli  
(aGE 89)  

On Saturday, August 24, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Peacefully passed at Montgomery Hospice Casey House following a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Henry Joseph Mongelli; mother of Thomas (Darlene) Mongelli, Robert (Linda) Mongelli, Ann Marie (James) Apple, Joseph (Octavia) Mongelli, Teresa Mongelli, Elvira (David) Malkowski, Kathleen (Douglas) Downs and Christina (John) Donkervoet; grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 30. Relatives and friends may call at St. Elizabeth Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD, 20852, Friday, August 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., where Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100,Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2019
