Ann Elizabeth McMahon Mongelli
(aGE 89)
On Saturday, August 24, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Peacefully passed at Montgomery Hospice Casey House following a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Henry Joseph Mongelli; mother of Thomas (Darlene) Mongelli, Robert (Linda) Mongelli, Ann Marie (James) Apple, Joseph (Octavia) Mongelli, Teresa Mongelli, Elvira (David) Malkowski, Kathleen (Douglas) Downs and Christina (John) Donkervoet; grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 30. Relatives and friends may call at St. Elizabeth Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD, 20852, Friday, August 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., where Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100,Rockville, MD 20850.