

ANN GROSCHAN MURPHY



On March 12, 2020, Ann Groschan Murphy peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family. A faithful and devoted wife and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joseph Murphy (2015), and her former husband, James Robert Brent (1953). Ann is survived by seven children, Carroll Brent Walker, James (Lisa Mullett) Brent, Mary Murphy, Thomas (Laura) Murphy, Margaret (Michael) Gorman, Patricia (Christopher) Dieter, and Katherine Murphy, 19 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother John (Barbara) Groschan; three Murphy sisters-in-law, many cousins and a host of friends. Though greatly missed, she will be joyfully reunited with her parents, Carroll and George Ann Groschan. Ann's life was marked by faith, family and wonderful friendships. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Fr. McKenna Center.