The Washington Post

ANN MURPHY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN MURPHY.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ANN GROSCHAN MURPHY  

On March 12, 2020, Ann Groschan Murphy peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family. A faithful and devoted wife and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joseph Murphy (2015), and her former husband, James Robert Brent (1953). Ann is survived by seven children, Carroll Brent Walker, James (Lisa Mullett) Brent, Mary Murphy, Thomas (Laura) Murphy, Margaret (Michael) Gorman, Patricia (Christopher) Dieter, and Katherine Murphy, 19 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother John (Barbara) Groschan; three Murphy sisters-in-law, many cousins and a host of friends. Though greatly missed, she will be joyfully reunited with her parents, Carroll and George Ann Groschan. Ann's life was marked by faith, family and wonderful friendships. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Fr. McKenna Center.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.