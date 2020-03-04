Ann Newman
Died March 2, 2020 3:06 a.m. Preceded in death by father Louis George; mother Iola George; and son Laurence Rich. Survived by husband Edwin (Stu) Newman Jr.; brother Ernest George (Pauline); children Jo Ann Coronel (Don), Barbara Shadwell (Mark), Sharon Rich, Ernest Rich (Beth), Kent Rich (Glenn), Edwin Newman III (Colleen), Timothy Newman, James Newman (Kay), Matthew and Newman (Becky); 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; countless family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD 20715, Viewing Friday, March 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. followed by Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers please may donations in Ann's name of the Leukemia Foundation.