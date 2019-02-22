

ANN L. NOLAN



Of Rockville, MD, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roger Michael Nolan; loving mother of Anita Nelson, Michael, Patrick and William Nolan, and Marguerite Mann; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of five. Mrs. Nolan was looking forward to the birth of her sixth great-grandchild. The family will receive friends at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Private interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, New York 10017 or the Houston Coalition for Life, P.O. Box 301094, Houston, TX 77230. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: