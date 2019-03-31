ANN PAJE

ANN C. PAJE  
(Age 79)  

On Monday, March 25, 2019; the beloved wife of the late MS1 Juanito P. Paje, USN (Ret.); mother of Debbie Paje, Nito Paje, Melinda (Andre) Dart and Joey (Claire) Paje; grandmother of Maria, Julian, Anabelle, Jazzy and JoJo; sister of Lorenzo Senires. Relatives and friends are invited to Ann's Life Celebration on Monday, April 1 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Columba Catholic Church, 7800 Livingston Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 31, 2019
