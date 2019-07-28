ANN ELIZABETH PARRY
Ann Elizabeth Parry (DuLaney), of Washington, D.C. and Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is survived by her four devoted children, Paul (San), Rosemary (Michael), Leisa and Christopher (Melanie) DuLaney; grandchildren Nicholaus DuLaney, Richard (Marjorie) DuLaney and Kathryn Delany; great grandchild, Nikkie DuLaney; brother Charles E. (Mary) Parry; and scores of nieces and nephews. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10103 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20902 where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, additional information and photos at