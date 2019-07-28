The Washington Post

ANN PARRY

Service Information
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
10103 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
10103 Georgia Ave,
Silver Spring,, MD
ANN ELIZABETH PARRY  

Ann Elizabeth Parry (DuLaney), of Washington, D.C. and Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is survived by her four devoted children, Paul (San), Rosemary (Michael), Leisa and Christopher (Melanie) DuLaney; grandchildren Nicholaus DuLaney, Richard (Marjorie) DuLaney and Kathryn Delany; great grandchild, Nikkie DuLaney; brother Charles E. (Mary) Parry; and scores of nieces and nephews. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10103 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20902 where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, additional information and photos at

Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
