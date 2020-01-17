

Ann Marie Rice



Beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend died January 11, 2020. She was born February 9, 1957, the fifth child and fourth daughter of the late Mary and Richard Rice; sister of Kathe, Isabel, John, Mary, Richard and Tricia; aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. A lifelong resident of Northern Virginia, Ann dedicated her career to serving children and families as a social worker in the Fairfax County Public School System for 31 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 20, Gathering at 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Hwy, Alexandria, Virginia. Donations in Ann's memory can be sent to the Foundation for Fairfax County Schools.

