ANN RICE

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8710 Mount Vernon Hwy
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8710 Mount Vernon Hwy,
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Notice
Ann Marie Rice  

Beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend died January 11, 2020. She was born February 9, 1957, the fifth child and fourth daughter of the late Mary and Richard Rice; sister of Kathe, Isabel, John, Mary, Richard and Tricia; aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. A lifelong resident of Northern Virginia, Ann dedicated her career to serving children and families as a social worker in the Fairfax County Public School System for 31 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 20, Gathering at 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Hwy, Alexandria, Virginia. Donations in Ann's memory can be sent to the Foundation for Fairfax County Schools.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 17, 2020
