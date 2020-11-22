ANN BARNEY ROSENTHAL
Ann Barney Rosenthal of Bethesda, MD, passed away at home on Friday, November 20, 2020, at age 97. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Rosenthal and the daughter of the late Sam and Molly Barney. She is survived by her son, Gary Rosenthal (Marta Goldsmith), her daughter Dale Rosenthal (Michael Cutler), and her daughter-in-law Ileane Rosenthal. She was predeceased by her son Donald Rosenthal. Ann was a proud and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt and played an important role in the growth of the family business, DC-based Peerless Sales. She had a second career at The Gary Rosenthal Collection in Kensington, MD, where she oversaw accounts receivable and handled trade show sales well into her 90s. Ann was the beloved grandmother of Jessica Rosenthal Chod (Andrew Chod), Amanda Rosenthal, Reuben Rosenthal, Sophie Rosenthal, Sarah Cutler, Abigail Cutler, and Jacob Cutler, and great-grandmother of Karina and Donovan Chod. She is also survived by her brother, Mickey Barney, her brother-in-law Jerry (Micheline) Rosenthal, and her sisters-in-law Mary Rosenthal, Betty Rosenthal, and Zelda Rosenthal, and predeceased by her sisters Pauline (Calvin) Arnett, Lillie (Murray) Needelman, and Helen (Paul) Resnick, brothers-in-law William, Jack, and Stanley Rosenthal, and sister-in law Jeannette (Harry) Harrison. The funeral service will be private. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to the Ann and Robert Rosenthal Family Scholarship at Cornell University, Ithaca, NY 14853, http://giving.cornell.edu
, or to The Glass Ribbon Project, www.glassribbon.com
