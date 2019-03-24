ANN MARIE SMITH BURNS (Age 77)
Passed away on March 18, 2019, with her husband at her side, in their home. She is survived by her husband, W. Bernard Burns.; her daughter, Robin Smith, Roxbury, MA; her stepdaughter, Mia Burns (Sean) of Bristol, PA; sister, Linda Singer (Karl) of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Edwina Smith of Frederick, MD, Shateenah Barnes of Brockton, MA, Don'jen Smith, Raynram, MA, Gary Jr. and Bria Smith of Houston, TX and Jordan Smith of Roxbury, MA; great-granddaughter, Lau'rn Smith of Frederick, MD. Predeceased by her son, Gary Smith and brother, Lindo Rose, Jr. Wednesday, March 27, visitation from 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. at Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sibley Memorial Hospital Oncology Department. jbjfh.com