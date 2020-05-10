

Ann Kelsey Somers (Age 95)



Passed away at her home in Chevy Chase, MD on March 30, 2020 in the company of her three daughters. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School (Class of 1942) and worked at Riggs National Bank during the Second World War. Ann was married to John V. Kelsey (USMC) who died while on active duty, and later to Frances E. (Gene) Somers (US Naval Academy Class of 1941) with whom she shared a 44 year marriage and raised seven children. The family traveled widely to include overseas service in Tokyo and London in addition to assignments in Washington, DC. Ann and Gene retired to Annapolis, MD where both were active volunteers at the Hammond Harwood House. Ann maintained a lifelong interest in interior design and decorating, and at one time owned and operated an antique store in Bethesda, MD. Her sons Michael and John passed in 2019. She is survived by sons Brian and Robert, and daughters Kathy, Suzanne, and Julia as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a strong and loving woman who cared deeply for her family. Ann will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.