

ANN LOUISE TATE (Age 94)

Ann Louise Tate, a long-time resident of the Fort Hunt area of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. Ann was born on Oct 8, 1926 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Thea and Wilfred Kearney. She attended St. Edwards Catholic High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1944. She went to secretarial school in Philadelphia, then relocated as a young woman to Washington, D.C., where she worked at the American Red Cross. There she met the young Army engineer who would become her husband, Perry L. Tate. They married on December 12, 1948. As a military family they were posted to Japan, Germany, and various stateside locations before settling permanently in the Fort Hunt area south of Alexandria. There Ann lived for almost six decades. While living in Alexandria, Ann attended Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She worked as office manager for several decades at Coastal American, Inc., and as store manager for The Hallmark Card Shop at Beacon Mall. She volunteered at Mt.Vernon Hospital and then at Select Seconds Thrift Store for many years, where she had a devoted following among customers. After an injury at age 91, she spent her remaining days in the Mount Vernon Healthcare Center. Ann will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She welcomed all to her home and to her table. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Dick of Williamsport, MD, by her five children: Marianne Cook, of Vancouver, Canada, Robert Tate of Jacksonville, FL, Carol Camero of Beltsville, MD, Barbara Cox of Alexandria, and Sally Hazard of Alexandria, and by nine grandchildren (Gabe, Luke, Robbie, Richard, Bobby, Renzo, John, Matt and Adam) and six great-grandchildren (Calem, Faryn, Sean, Ellie, Margot and Desmond). She was pre-deceased by her husband Perry by 24 years. Due to Covid concerns, a private memorial service is planned. Ann will be interred at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store