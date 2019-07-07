ANNA TREBOUR (Age 53)
Of Richmond, Virginia, wife of David A. "Chip" Trebour Jr. and daughter of Ambassador John and Mrs. Sue Ferch, died peacefully June 7, 2019, after a long, brave battle against complications from cancer. Born Anna Lucille Ferch in Bogota, Columbia, on February 11, 1966, Anna lived a full life in her too short years. Anna lived and traveled through much of Latin America, spending her formative years in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba, and Honduras. She was educated at Madeira, Tulane, and Virginia Commonwealth University
in early childhood education and art history. Anna had several jobs following college and finally settled, running the Little Saints program at St. Christopher's School in Richmond. Anna loved to travel especially in the Caribbean where the water reminded her of her youth in Latin America, and to the family cabin in Canada where she loved to fish and enjoy the tranquility. She loved art and art history, loved to read and was an avid gardener while her health permitted. In addition to her husband, mother and father, Anna is survived by her step children, Ian and Ellen Trebour; her sister Carole "Che" Jablonski and Che's children, Jennifer and Niki Jablonski; her sister Joni Ferch; her brother David Ferch, and his son Zane Ferch. No services are currently being planned.