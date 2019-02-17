Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN TREVIRANUS.



ANN DUNCAN TREVIRANUS

6/27/1935 ~ 2/8/2019



Nurse, ecumenical minister, filmmaker, world traveler. Predeceased by her second husband, Hamish Henry Stewart Treviranus. Her first marriage to William Anthony Crimmins ended in divorce. Ann is survived by children Catherine Wu, and Thomas, John, Paul, Hugh and Eve Crimmins; step-daughters Denya Clarke, Leslie Shepherd, and Caroline Leake; step-granddaughter Delia Large Hart; brother Howard Duncan; goddaughter Emily Waltz; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family especially thanks Susan Pettey for the attentive care, commitment, and love given to both Stewart and Ann in their later years.

Services will be held March 4 at 11:30 a.m. at Westminster at Lake Ridge, 12191 Clipper Dr., Lake Ridge, VA 22192. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Westminster at Lake Ridge Resident Supporting Fund.