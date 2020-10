Ann Lorene Ward, (Lori) born on November 20, 1954 of Sterling Virginia passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer and a stroke. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Michael, her four children Christopher, Teresa, Timothy, Cynthia, her step-daughter, Charolette, and sister, Christel. Lori was a devoted grandmother of nine grandchildren, and will be forever missed by all.