Ann Koenigseker Wieczorowski, 90, of Chevy Chase, Maryland passed away gently on June 18, 2019 following a long illness.

Born June 11, 1929 in Toledo and raised in Whitehouse, Ohio by her parents, Sumner and Mary (Bradley) Koenigseker, Ann graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in music.

She moved to Chicago, married and then lived in Washington DC for most of her life, travelling extensively in Africa, Asia and Europe. She believed in community service, contributing to and helping direct a number of national and local non-profit organizations.

Accomplished in both the visual and musical arts, she worked as a commercial illustrator, taught piano and voice, and performed as an organist and alto soloist in many venues. She earned a master's degree from Johns Hopkins late in life.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Wieczorowski, daughter Amy Shalom, son Peter, and grandchildren Nathaniel (Jamie Hittman), Merit (William Rudek), Edward, and Abraham.

There is no memorial service planned at present.