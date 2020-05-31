

Anna Randall Allen

A retired speech pathologist for DC Public Schools, passed away at her home in Mitchellville, MD on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was 78 years old. Ms Allen was born January 23, 1942 in Washington, DC to the late Dr R Stewart Randall and Ethel G Randall. Like her father before her, Ms Allen was a graduate of Dunbar High School, class of 1959. She later attended and was a graduate of DC Teachers College, part of the University of the District of Columbia. Ms Allen is survived by her sons, Stewart Harmon, and his half sister Tonoa Harmon of Delaware, and Aris T. Allen III, of Maryland; a brother, R Stewart Randall, Jr. (Stephany) of Maryland; a sister, Mae E. Randall (Doug Alcott) of California; and nieces, Diana M. Randall and Donna Randall-Vitto. She also leaves behind an aunt, loving coursins, and other relatives and dear friends who will sadly miss her. Ms Allen will be lovingly remembered for her sense of style and vivatious personality; and as a dedicated teacher, loyal friend, and thoughtful, caring family member. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date, to be determined, when we can once again gather safely.



