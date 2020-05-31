ANNA ALLEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna Randall Allen  
A retired speech pathologist for DC Public Schools, passed away at her home in Mitchellville, MD on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was 78 years old. Ms Allen was born January 23, 1942 in Washington, DC to the late Dr R Stewart Randall and Ethel G Randall. Like her father before her, Ms Allen was a graduate of Dunbar High School, class of 1959. She later attended and was a graduate of DC Teachers College, part of the University of the District of Columbia.  Ms Allen is survived by her sons, Stewart Harmon, and his half sister Tonoa Harmon of Delaware, and Aris T. Allen III, of Maryland; a brother, R Stewart Randall, Jr. (Stephany) of Maryland; a sister, Mae E. Randall (Doug Alcott) of California; and nieces, Diana M. Randall and Donna Randall-Vitto. She also leaves behind an aunt, loving coursins, and other relatives and dear friends who will sadly miss her. Ms Allen will be lovingly remembered for her sense of style and vivatious personality; and as a dedicated teacher, loyal friend, and thoughtful, caring family member. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date, to be determined, when we can once again gather safely.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Anna Allen. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved