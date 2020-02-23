

Anna C. Nicastro Heidenberg

"Ann" (Age 93)

M. Michael Heidenberg

"Mike" (Age 91)



Of Bethany Beach, DE, formerly of Hyattsville, MD passed away February 17,2020 (Ann) and February 19, 2020 (Mike).

Their fairytale love story began when they met in Washington, DC in 1946. They were married on April 24, 1948

They are survived by Ann's brother, Anthony "Nino" Nicastro; their children, Michael (Pam), Maryann, Therese (Greg), Grace (Danny), Anne Marie (Tony), Margaret (Rick), Nick, Cecilia (Phil), Cathy (Ted), Marguerite; daughter-in-law, Debbie; 30 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren. They are preceded in death by their sons, John and Joseph; Ann's sisters, Grace (George) and Nancy (Sandy); brother, Nunzio and sister-in-law, Cynthia Nicastro.

Visitation for Ann and Mike will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5205 43rd Ave., Hyattsville, MD, immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.