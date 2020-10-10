1/1
ANNA AULETTA
1924 - 2020
Anna Marie Auletta (Age 96)  
Anna M. Auletta died peacefully at the Virginian in Fairfax, VA on the afternoon of September 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Anthony Sr. with whom she shared 63 years of marriage, her parents, and brother. Anna's greatest pride and joy are her surviving sons Anthony Jr., Vincent, and Richard; daughters-in-law Alicia and Julia; and grandchildren Annie and Alex embracing each with unconditional love and support. Anna would not want you to grieve, rather celebrate her memory and find solace in her final peace. Rejoice in her accomplished and long life and the joy she brought to the lives around her. Anna Warchol was born in 1924 in Jersey City, NJ. Inspired by her mother's love and hard work, Anna became an accomplished student, professional, and matriarch. Graduating Columbia University in 1946 she then attained her MBA from New York University in 1951. As a single working woman her early career was with Playtex and Maidenform. As her sons grew, she returned to the workplace. First with the Atomic Energy Commission and finally the Department of Housing and Urban Development as a Human Resources Specialist in executive performance evaluation for over 20 years. In retirement she enjoyed good health, traveling the world with her husband, visiting her grandchildren, and adding beauty to her home. No services are planned at this time. Details of services with burial next to her husband Anthony Sr. at Arlington National Cemetery will be provided at a later time. In lieu of flowers, consider honoring Anna's life with a gift to a cause dear to you. Arrangements by Cunningham Turch, Alexandria, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2020.
