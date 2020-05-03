

Anna Cathell Ball



Passed away peacefully February 20, 2020 from complications with congestive heart failure. Born March 14, 1937 Ann was a lifetime native of Falls Church/Fairfax, VA, growing up around grandparents and extended family. She was a graduate of Falls Church High School ('55), rarely missing a reunion, attending her 64th in October 2019.

Ann grew up in a patriotic family, and was always proud to share that her descendants fought in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. For two years she attended Arts School in Richmond, then at age 22 began her career at the newly founded Fairfax Hospital, where she worked until her retirement in 1988.

Ann was predeceased by parents Donald Estler Ball (1967) and Harriet Graham Nourse (1978), her sister Harriet Graham Ball Rogers (1992), brother-in-law William Oliver Rogers III (2019), and nephew Nathan Donaldson (2012).

Survivors include two nieces, Harriet "Bitsy" Graham Rogers Donaldson (Dennis), Melanie Ann Rogers Gardner; nephew William "Bill" Oliver Rogers IV; great-nieces and nephews Bradley Rogers (Leighann), Lyndsay Curtis, David and Christian Gardner, Odette and Amber Rogers; and great-great nephews Landen and Merrick Rogers.

Due to current coronavirus pandemic restrictions limiting the number of people who can gather together, Ann was quietly laid to rest during a private burial at Nat'l Memorial Cemetery, Falls Church, VA, where her sister, parents and extended family are also buried. A Memorial gathering will occur as soon as possible following the lifting of restrictions.