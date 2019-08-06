The Washington Post

ANNA BELLS

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Covenant Church Of The Lord Jesus Christ
3805 Lawrence Street
Colmar Manor, MD
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Church Of The Lord Jesus Christ
3805 Lawrence Street
Colmar Manor, MD
Notice
ANNA G. BELLS  
(Age 96)  

Peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her loving daughter, Alice L. Wilkins; two sisters, Dorothy Davis (Charlie) of Greenwood, SC and Florence Holloway of Ft. Washington, MD; one brother, Benjamin Holloway of Greenwood, SC; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at New Covenant Church Of The Lord Jesus Christ, 3805 Lawrence Street, Colmar Manor, MD 20722. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2019
