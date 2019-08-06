ANNA G. BELLS
(Age 96)
Peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her loving daughter, Alice L. Wilkins; two sisters, Dorothy Davis (Charlie) of Greenwood, SC and Florence Holloway of Ft. Washington, MD; one brother, Benjamin Holloway of Greenwood, SC; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at New Covenant Church Of The Lord Jesus Christ, 3805 Lawrence Street, Colmar Manor, MD 20722. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.