

ANNA C. BLACK



On Thursday, March 14, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Ray Black; mother of Susan (Michael Duff) Black, Kathleen (Todd) Redlin, Julie (William) Carlson, Daniel (Marie White) and David (Lisa) Black; sister of the late John, Martin, Francis and Catherine "Sis", also survived by 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a niece, nephews and cousins. Friends are invited to celebrate Anna's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT 06897 or St. Patrick's Academy Alumnae Association Fund for the Sisters of the Holy Cross, c/o Carol Moseley Gardner, 8420 Dunbar Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20785. On line condolence may be given at: